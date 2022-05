DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are officially in survival mode as they’re down 3-2 in their Western Conference Semifinals series with the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks will look to tie the series up Thursday night at American Airlines Center starting at 8:30. Before the game, the Mavs are hosting Party on the Plaza which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. for Game 6.

The game will be aired on ESPN and those who want to listen can tune into 97.1 The Eagle or 99.1 FM.