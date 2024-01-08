DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East Sunday night with a 38-10 win over the Washington Commanders, giving the Cowboys the No. 2 playoff seed.

Up next, Dallas will host a postseason Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 14. Here’s how to watch:

If you want to try your luck at attending the game at AT&T Stadium, tickets are available on StubHub with standing room tickets as cheap as $114 (be warned: StubHub says these seats are selling fast), and Ticketmaster, with general admission tickets starting at $131. StubHub is also selling $99 tailgate tickets.

If you want to watch from the comfort of your home, the game will be broadcast on FOX, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Keep an eye out for watch parties around the metroplex, as many bars, restaurants, and venues will be planning something special for fans on the day of the game.