DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are doing a ticket giveaway for their Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

There are two ways to enter:

On the Cowboys’ Facebook page you need to follow them and North Texas Ford Dealers, like their post and comment the hashtag, #VICTORY and tag a friend. You’re eligible to enter from Jan. 13-14.

On the Cowboys’ Twitter page need to follow them and North Texas Ford Dealers, like their post and comment the hashtag, #VICTORY and tag a friend. The same as Facebook, you’re eligible to enter from Jan. 13-14.

Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. in Arlington for the 12-5 Cowboys and the 10-7 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 16.