How the Mavs can immediately become a championship contender

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis (6) jogs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The start of the 2020-2021 season for the Mavs is off to a rather tumultuous start. After a 104-116 loss to the Utah Jazz, Dallas now sits at a disappointing 8-10 record. The Mavs season is headed in the wrong direction and trade rumors are swirling.

What went wrong with a team coming fresh off of a strong playoff appearance with a young and promising core?

Well the season started with Luka Doncic struggling with his conditioning and failing to live up to the MVP hype he was receiving from around the NBA. Next, there is the NBA COVID protocol that left Dallas short-handed without the likes of Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dwight Powell.

The biggest issue, the health of big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The Mavs made a huge move in 2019, acquiring the star from the New York Knicks. At the time, Porzingis was recovering from an ACL injury he had suffered roughly two years prior to the trade. In his first healthy year with Dallas, he played 57 out of 81 games averaging 20 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Kristaps then went down with yet another knee injury in the first game of the playoffs against the Clippers.

After missing the first nine games of this season, Kristaps’ performance has been sloppy and unreliable averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Certainly not good enough for someone getting paid elite player money.

The question that has bustling around the NBA with the upcoming trade deadline… Is The Unicorn’s time in Dallas coming to an end? Rumors are circulating that he may be dealt due to durability concerns and sloppy play.

So the question here is who could Mark Cuban and Donnie Nelson get in exchange for Kristaps? The first number they must call should be none other than the Washington Wizards to inquire about Bradley Beal.

Beal is an absolute monster who has now scored 40 or more points for the third time this season and leads the league with 34.9 points per game. He is an extremely reliable player who doesn’t have question marks surrounding his health, unlike Porzingis.

Instead, the prime of his career is being washed away in the nation’s capital, with a Wizards franchise that currently holds the title for the worst record in the NBA (3-11).

Mark Cuban is not shy about doing whatever it takes to win. It would have to be a package deal to make an exchange like this. Dallas would be lucky to acquire Bradley Beal in return for Kristaps Porzingis and Washington’s choice of Tim Hardaway or Josh Richardson.

The match between Beal and Luka would be electric and give the Mavs a reliable backcourt duo that would light up the scoreboard.

A move like this is what makes good teams great, and in the Western Conference, you have to be great at all times.

Making a move for Beal would immediately put the Mavs back in playoff contention and championship consideration.

Some other considerable names for the Dallas Mavericks: Victor Oladipo, Marcus Smart, and DeMar DeRozan.

The clock is ticking. The 2020-2021 NBA trade deadline is March 25th.