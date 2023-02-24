The Wichita Falls Hirschi basketball program has been building a legacy on the court over the last few years. After finishing as the UIL State Runner-Up, the Huskies are back on track to post another incredible playoff run. VYPE DFW takes a dive into the program so far this season!

A Look Back

Last season, the Huskies dominated the court. Finishing with an 81% winning percentage, Hirschi posted a 29-7 overall record (10-0 in district play). Through preseason play, the Huskies took down Dallas Pinkston, Crowley, Wichita Falls, Peaster, and more preparing for their district schedule. Going undefeated in district, the Huskies defeated Graham, Iowa Park, Mineral Wells, and more. The team outscored their district opponents by a combined 428 points en route to playoffs.

Throughout playoffs, the Huskies posted strong victories over the likes of Gatesville, Fort Worth Western Hills, Decatur, Hereford, Canyon, and Boerne, before eventually falling in the state title match-up against Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

This Season

So far this season, the Huskies are playing hard against their opponents. Through preseason play, Hirschi defeated Midlothian Heritage, Vernon, Ferris, Springtown, and more before opening up their district schedule. In district play, the team stands undefeated with a 2-0 record. With their third distrct game against Burkburnett being postponed to Wednesday, January 25th, the Huskies are looking to get back to the court and show off their talent.

The team is working hard to make another deep playoff run. As they prepare to take on Burkburnett, Sanger, Gainesville, and more through district play, fans can expect the Huskies to play smart and quickly against their opponents. Be sure you catch the team in action this season! ​

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!