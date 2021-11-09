HIGHLIGHTS: McKinney Boyd tops Prosper in regular-season finale

McKinney Boyd football has had quite the season so far. Posting a historical start to the season, the Broncos have played strong from start to finish. In their final regular-season game of the year, the Broncos topped Prosper 35-7 and VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

McKinney Boyd’s defense was spectacular during their game against Prosper. Evan Dennis even posted a 16-yard pick-six during the game to help give the Broncos a 21-7 lead before halftime. During the second half, Jimmy Fex was another Broncos defense stand-out as he completed an interception and recovered a fumble. The McKinney Boyd defense held Prosper to 73 passing yards and 134 rushing yards for a total of 207 yards on the evening.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Ryan Shackleton threw for 154 yards with two touchdown passes while Carter Whitefiled rushed for two touchdowns and 73 rushing yards on 15 carries. Peyton Shaw and Caden Park were the two receivers to catch touchdown passes from Shackleton.

Highlight video filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.