The Trinity Christian Academy – Addison Lady Trojans softball team hosted Ursuline for a softball game recently in a hard-fought pairing. The team put up a strong fight and VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action from start to finish in a highlight video for TCA.

Despite a strong effort not only at the plate, but also on the field, the Lady Trojans fell 5-3 against Ursuline. TCA was able to put up an effort, but ultimately was unable to slow the bats of Ursuline. Check out our highlight video of the Lady Trojans below!

Highlight film created by Ibifiri Jamabo.