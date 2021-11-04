HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: Parish Episcopal Winter Sports Gear Up

With so much excitement still surrounding the fall sports and their respective playoffs, you may not even realize that cross-over season is about to begin! What do we mean by that? Well, it’s the glorious time of the year where a new season of sports starts while the last season’s sports are still going on. VYPE DFW paid a visit to the campus of Parish Episcopal for the Parish Winter Sports photoshoot! Keep your eyes peeled for amazing photos at VYPE Photos, but for now, enjoy the behind-the-scenes teaser video of the Panthers’ winter teams as they gear up for excellence this winter:

Each team is ready to gear up to face their opponents with their 2021-22 winter schedule. Be sure you catch the Panthers in their following schedules:

Varsity Girls Soccer

Varsity Boys Soccer

Varsity Girls Basketball

Varsity Boys Basketball

Varsity CoEd Swim

Highlight video shot by Ibifiri Jamabo.