The Parish Episcopal Panthers baseball team traveled to Houston to play in a TAPPS vs. SPC baseball tournament. The VYPE team was there to capture all the great moments that the Panthers had on the field. Check out our highlight video below!

The TAPPS/SPC Classic is a baseball tournament in Houston where TAPPS and SPC teams are matched against each other to showcase the talent of both leagues. Parish faced off against John Cooper and defeated them with strong defense and offense on the day. The Panthers showed their ability to focus as well as their readiness for the season ahead!