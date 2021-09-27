HIGHLIGHT Video: McKinney schools compete in the 2021 CrossTown Swim Meet

Mckinney ISD schools hosted their season-opening Swim & Dive meet on Thursday, September 24th. McKinney Boyd, McKinney High, and McKinney North swim and dive teams competed for top spots to start the season. VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action for a highlight video:

McKinney Boyd proved to have an extremely competitive boys team that beat both McKinney High boys swim and dive as well as McKinney North boys swim and dive.

McKinney High girls swim and dive team finished at the top edging out a strong McKinney Boyd girls swim and dive team as well as a strong McKinney North swim and dive team. Swimmer of the meet was awarded to Alyssa Lind.

Highlight video filmed by Brian Jones.