HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: McKinney North defeats West Mesquite

October 07 2021 07:00 pm

by: Shana Willeford - VYPE Media

The McKinney North Bulldogs took on the West Mesquite Wranglers on Thursday night in a week 6 matchup. Playing strong, the Bulldogs took down West Mesquite with a 45-38 win over the Wranglers. VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action:

During the win, McKinney North’s Jadan Smith rushed for over 200 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns on 32 carries. Quarterback Colin Hitchcock only threw for 16 yards, but he accounted for one rushing touchdown on 11 keeps. 

Highlight filmed by Brian Jones.

