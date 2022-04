The McKinney North softball team posted their first victory of the season in a district game against Princeton. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action in a highlight video for the Lady Bulldogs!

The Lady Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a big victory over Princeton on April 1st. The team played hard and put in the effort to walk away with their first victory this season. Check out the highlight video below!

Highlight film created by Ibifiri Jamabo.