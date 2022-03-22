The McKinney North Bulldogs took on Sherman in their district opener on Friday, March 18. The team was able to keep Sherman’s bats quiet during the game as McKinney North posted a big victory over the district rivals! VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

McKinney North has been looking good on the field this season. Entering district play has been no different. With a victory over their district rival, fans can expect the Bulldogs to continue to play through district strong. Check out the highlight video from the game below.

Highlight video filmed by Brian Jones.