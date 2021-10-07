HIGHLIGHT VIDEO: McKinney Boyd volleyball defeats Denton Braswell

The McKinney Boyd Lady Broncos advanced to a 20-5 overall record (6-1 in district play) on Tuesday, October 5th with a big win over Denton Braswell. Despite falling 29-27 in the first set, the Lady Broncos posted three straight wins (25-22, 25-14, 25-22) to complete the match. VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action.

McKinney Boyd currently sits at the No. 1 spot in their district over Denton Guyer and Prosper. The Lady Broncos have posted an 80% win percentage while outscoring their opponents 56-19 on the season. Leading in kills for the Lady Broncos is senior outside hitter Hannah Billeter. Billeter has posted 339 kills on the season in 71 sets played. Billeter has also racked up 12 aces, 281 digs, and two blocks. Leading in digging for McKinney Boyd is senior Avery Calame. Calame has accounted for 343 digs averaging 16 digs per match. Calame has also recorded seven blocks, seven aces, and 242 kills on the season.

Proving to be one of the best volleyball teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this season, the. McKinney Boyd Lady Broncos will continue to work through district play. Their next game is Friday, October 8th against Denton Guyer.

Highlight video shot by Ibifiri Jamabo.