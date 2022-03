McKinney Boyd baseball hosted Allen in a big district matchup last week. The Broncos were able to post a 5-4 victory over the Eagles on March 22. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

The Broncos posted a game one victory over the Eagles in a two-game series last week. Although McKinney Boyd dropped the second game, the first game was a success. Check out our highlights from the 5-4 victory over Allen in the district opening game!

Highlight film created by Brian Jones.