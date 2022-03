McKinney ISD track athletes gathered at the McKinney Boyd High School Invitational. McKinney ISD athletes had plenty of athletes who represented McKinney High, McKinney North, and McKinney Boyd well. VYPE DFW was there to capture all the action!

Results for the even can be found on TxMileSplit. A highlight video from the event can be seen below!

Highlight video filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.