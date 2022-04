The Keller girls lacrosse team has been on fire all season. With strong wins over their opponents, they have definitely made a mark for themselves in high school lacrosse. VYPE DFW was at their recent game against Rockwall where the Keller girls dominated the field and left nothing to be desired for the fans.

The Keller girls lacrosse team posted a 22-12 victory over Rockwall. Check out the highlights from the game below:

Highlight film created by Ibifiri Jamabo.