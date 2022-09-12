Denton High hosted Frisco in their final non-district matchup of preseason play. Despite falling 3-0 in sets, the Broncos were able to use this match to sharpen their abilities and prepare for district play. Catch Denton in action this season! VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

Denton is currently 6th in their district and has an overall 14-13-1 record. The team has been working hard all season to get work done on the court, learn from any mistakes, and do whatever it takes to come into each game strong. Check out our highlight video below!

Highlight video shot by Andrew Moore and edited by Ibifiri Jamabo.

