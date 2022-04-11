Highland Park is known for producing some of the best athletes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area- they are also known for producing some of the best athletes in the country. The Scots have plenty of claims to fame after Clayton Kershaw won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but most recently they have something more to be proud of in the golf world with alumni Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters!

Highland Park ISD Athletics

Before Scheffler was a professional golf expert, Scheffler was a golf prodigy headed for greatness at Highland Park. Not only was Scottie Scheffler part of the 2012-13 Highland Park Scots golf team that won the UIL Class 4A, but he earned three UIL Class 4A Boys Individual State Championship titles. The titles came as three-peats as Scheffler won the 2011-12 state title with a score of 140, the 2012-13 state title with a score of 135, and the 2013-14 state title with a score of 138. Sc

With such a great high school career, Scheffler graduated in 2014 and headed off to golf for Texas. With the Longhorns, Scheffler continued to show his ability on the course while earning many honors. As a senior, Scheffler posted eight top-25 finishes in 11 events and five-straight top-11 finishes while finishing 22 rounds (out of 34) at or under par and 13 rounds in the 60s.

Scheffler entered the Masters as the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer. He earned the No. 1 spot after winning the Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday, posting a comeback win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, and winning Dell Match Play just two weeks ago at his very own college stomping grounds in Austin, Texas.

Scheffler’s big win for the famous green jacket came after he started the final round with a three-shot lead and finished 10-under-par to win $2.7 million. The win marks only the second time an athlete has won the Masters after making their debut as No. 1 in the world. The first to do it was Ian Woosnam in 1991. As one of the youngest athletes to win the Master’s Scheffler was excited to get home, eat dinner, and watch tv with his wife. “Tonight, I’m looking forward to just chilling… getting dinner and watching The Office,” Scheffler said following his win- he and his wife are currently watching the series.

Highland Park athletic director, Johnny Ringo, spoke a little bit about this great accomplishment for Scheffler. “Don’t know where to start!” Ringo wrote on Sunday night. “An awesome young man from an awesome family who represented the Scots in the best way possible just won the tourney of all tourneys! Congrats Scottie!”