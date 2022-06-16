On March 31, 2022, Giannis Antetokounmpo drilled a 25-foot step-back jumper to tie a hotly contested game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Milwaukee Bucks bench jumped to their feet, and despite playing on the road at the Barclays Center, the crowd went wild. In that moment, the “Greek Freak” had not only evened the score with that shot, but he also became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer—claiming the throne that was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

OLBG compiled a list of the highest point-scorers in Dallas Mavericks history using data from Basketball Reference. Players were ranked by the number of points they scored for the team over their career.

Also absent from the postseason was James' teammate Russell Westbrook, who is the highest scorer in Oklahoma City Thunder history. Read on to see the highest scoring players in Dallas Mavericks history or you can read about every team in the NBA here.

#10. Josh Howard

– 6,614 total points for the franchise

#9. Sam Perkins

– 6,766 total points for the franchise

#8. Luka Dončić

– 6,962 total points for the franchise

#7. Brad Davis

– 7,623 total points for the franchise

#6. Jason Terry

– 9,953 total points for the franchise

#5. Michael Finley

– 12,389 total points for the franchise

#4. Derek Harper

– 12,597 total points for the franchise

#3. Mark Aguirre

– 13,930 total points for the franchise

#2. Rolando Blackman

– 16,643 total points for the franchise

#1. Dirk Nowitzki

– 31,560 total points for the franchise

