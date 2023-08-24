DALLAS (KDAF) — FOOTBALL IS BACK! Teams across the state have worked hard all summer to sharpen their skills and their game IQ headed into the 2023-24 Texas High School Football Season. Once again, CW33 has a slew of games that they will be airing for the Dallas-Fort Worth fans to catch this season. Opening night will feature a head-to-head battle between South Grand Prairie and Mansfield Timberview on Thursday, Aug. 24. VYPE DFW dives into exactly what fans can expect from this week one matchup!

South Grand Prairie Warriors

The Warriors are headed into this season after a strong season last year. Using their non-district schedule to prepare them for their tough district matchups, South Grand Prairie outscored their opponents by a combined 122 points. With big victories over the likes of Arlington Sam Houston (41-0), Grand Prairie (66-17), Arlington (44-30), Arlington Bowie (33-13), and more, the Warriors finished district play with a 5-1 record– second in their district standings. In the playoffs, South Grand Prairie defeated a tough Lake Highlands team (31-27) before falling in the 6A Area round to Prosper (37-26).

Athletes like Austin Delay, Jaden Stanley, Leo Morris, Cahmari Anderson, Ahmad Jenkins, Decon McCuin, and more are prepared to start the season strong this year. Looking to get back on track, the Warriors can be expected to play fast out of the tunnel against Mansfield Timberview on Thursday night.

Mansfield Timberview Wolves

Appearing in the regional final last season, the Wolves put up a convincing battle throughout the entire year. Starting strong in non-district play, Mansfield Timberview defeated South Grand Prairie (34-30) and Arlington Sam Houston (69-14) before toppling their district opponents like W.T. White (70-17), R.L. Turner (63-6), Newman Smith (56-8), Richland (59-24), and more. The team posted a 93% overall win percentage on the season while finishing 13-1 overall (8-0 in district play). Outscoring their opponents by 500 points, the team made their way through playoffs by sending Frisco Heritage (33-14), Mt. Belview Barbers Hill (35-17), and Frisco Reedy (28-26) packing. The team eventually fell to Longview in a hard-fought 37-21 battle.

Under a new head coach, Robert DeSanto, and ranked in the 6th spot for the VYPE DFW 5A Preseason Football Rankings, the Wolves are ready to finish what they started last season– a run toward a state championship appearance. To do that, though, they first must take on their non-district opponents and start the season on the right foot. Cameron Bates, Jaylon Woods, Sean Larry, Cheldon Barnes, Zuric Humes, Casen Cappelletti, Hamin Milligan, Nathan Tilmon, and others can be expected to put up a fight this season– especially against South Grand Prairie on opening night in front of a home crowd.

What To Expect

Fans can expect nothing less than an amazing start to the season for both teams. With a quick style of play and the ability to get the ball moving down the filed, both offenses are going to do whatever it takes to be the first one on the board. Battling against tough defenses is going to be the story of the night, though. These teams have strong defensive IQ and it shows every time they’re on the field.

Kick-off is set for 7:35 p.m. with the pregame show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24th in Mansfield. If you can’t make it to the game, be sure to catch all of the action on CW33!

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE DFW!