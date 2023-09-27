In week two of district play for Fort Worth Dunbar and Fort Worth Western Hills, these big cats gear up to go head-to-head during a Thursday night showdown. With similar records, both of these teams are looking to continue into district play by adding to their victories. VYPE DFW takes a look at these two programs as they prep for battle:

Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (2-2, 1-0)

Opening their season with a tough 33-7 loss against Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins, the Wildcats focused on a week two showdown against Ponder; their drive and focus led them to a hard-fought 30-29 victory. Week three saw a dip in play as they faced off against Wyatt in a 21-8 loss to end non-district play. Coming off of a BYE, Dunbar opened district last week in dominating fashion as they posted a 47-0 shut-out victory over Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis in which Bryton Woodard and Marcus McDade combined for 180 passing yards.

Led by McDade, Ben Smith, Ja’Marion Garrett, Detrick James, and more, Dunbar is looking to continue a hot district start when they battle against Western Hills on Thursday.​

Fort Worth Western Hills Cougars (2-2, 1-0)

Starting their season with back-to-back losses against Maypearl (40-8) and Mineral Wells (36-0), Fort Worth Western Hills knew they had to get back on track before entering district play. During their final non-district match of the season, the Cougars showed up and fought hard against Fort Worth Polytechnic for a 26-16 victory. Last week, the Cougars opened district play with another hard-fought battle against Fort Worth Carter-Riverside. In a 39-25 victory, Kyu Wilson recorded 127 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Kaream Williams recorded 106 rushing yards and one touchdown. Wilson also found Jeremiah Stribling for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Led by Stribling, Wilson, Williams, EJ Jones, and more, this team is ready to dominate the run game on Thursday night. ​

What To Expect

Both of these teams are determined to get the job done. Last season, Dunbar recorded a 60-33 victory over Western Hills. Then, Murry Moore was in the pocket for the Wildcats. Now, Garrett has big cleats to fill as he looks to outdo the Cougars on Thursday. Western Hills can be expected to utilize their run game as well as their agility to try to get ahead early and set the tone against the Wildcats.​

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Fort Worth ISD’s Farrington Field. If you’re not able to make the game, be sure you tune in on CW33 for all the action!​

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!