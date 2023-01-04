Last season, the Lady Chargers brought home gold after winning the TAPPS State Title. The team showed true resiliency throughout the season and capped it with a crown. This season, Dallas Christian School is looking to get right back to where they were and maybe even go back-to-back! Before they can even think about doing that, though, they must get through their district schedule. VYPE DFW was recently on campus for the VYPE DFW Winter and Spring Sports Media Day where we spoke with some of the athletes in an exclusive interview about the rest of the season ahead!

Looking Back

After posting a 47-41 victory over Houston’s Second Baptist to secure their TAPPS State Title, the Dallas Christian Lady Chargers focused on rebuilding another strong season. Senior Maddie Perkins told VYPE that she definitely knew that the victory WASN’T theirs. “It was a really close game, but it was really weird because I’m usually nervous before games and for some reason, I really wasn’t that nervous before the state championship game. We had the lead basically throughout the game– up until halftime. We still had the lead, but they had a little run on us and that was kind of scary. We knew we had to play really good defense to win the game.”

Senior Trenity Okedele added that although she didn’t play in the championship game, her main goal was to be supportive of her teammates. “I wanted to let them know that we had it and not to worry about the score. It was the last game of the season and I really wanted to see them play with everything they had.”

This Season

Entering a new season is a time to regroup, set goals, and focus on each game one at a time. Through non-district play, teams are known for scheduling what might look like a tough schedule to allow themselves to learn and grow before district play begins. So far this season, the Lady Chargers have posted a 9-8 schedule to finish non-district play with victories over Frisco Panther Creek, Frisco High, Waxahachie, Dallas Spruce, Houston’s Second Baptist, and more.

“This year we have been watching film every single day before we practice,” Perkins told VYPE. “We take notes and constantly talk about what we need to do, who is guarding who, and what their weaknesses are so we can learn how to benefit off of that,” she finished.

“This year we had a better start than we did last year in the preseason,” Okedele added. “But I think this year is more mental than physical for us. We already know that we physically have all the talent, but mentally we have to prepare ourselves for the people who aren’t going to believe we can do it or the opponents that think we aren’t actually as good as we are.”

Goals

As the team works toward completing their goal of having another strong district finish, they have been setting goals for themselves. One of those goals is to continue learning and growing as a team. “We learn the most during district,” Okedele told VYPE. “Then when we get to playoffs, we use what we learned to get us far.” With their eyes set on getting back to another championship game, the Lady Chargers definitely have what it takes to achieve their goals.

Aside from team goals, athletes have made personal goals that help power them through the season. “I want to build everyone up,” said Perkins. “Being a captain and a leader, it’s one of my responsibilities to make everyone feel like they have a role on this team. Even if they aren’t playing, they have a personal strength. That will help build the team together.”

Okedele added that her personal goal includes being impactful on the court. “I want to make sure that when I do get in, I help my team out in some way. I never want to get in the game and lose my focus or risk the team in any way.”

What To Expect

Dallas Christian is prepared to open up district play on Friday, January 6th against Carrollton Prince of Peace in front of a home crowd. Not only will this game be electric, but the entirety of their district schedule can be expected to be another strong season. The team is focused and determined, but more than that they have a strong bond that can easily help power them to playoffs and beyond.​

“I’m most looking forward to playoffs because that’s where we want to get and where we have gotten every single year,” said Perkins. “That’s where it gets really fun and really competitive. We usually have been able to fly through district, so playoffs is where we typically get to see a lot of the competition begin.”

