Just like UIL, TAPPS basketball is in full swing.

One of the teams looking to make waves this season is the Trinity Christian Academy – Addison Trojans. Ranked at the no. 7 spot in the VYPE DFW Private School Preseason Boys Basketball Rankings, the TCA Trojans are working hard to continue ascending the list. VYPE DFW dives into what fans should expect going forward this season.

A Look Back

Last season, the Trojans posted a 19-15 overall record (3-5 in district) and finished third in their district before making a playoffs appearance. Facing off against some of the toughest teams in the area, the Trojans secured big victories over the likes of Bishop Dunne, Frisco Legacy Christian Academy, Dallas Christian School, Fort Worth Christian, Parish Episcopal, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, and more. In playoffs, the Trojans worked hard to put up a fight against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, but ultimately fell 42-39.

2022-23

Building off of last season’s success and looking to be better than ever, the Trojans have kicked off the 2022-23 season on the right foot. Opening their season with a 70-53 victory over Dallas Thunder, the Trojans continued to make statement victories as they won four more games in a row. So far during non-district play, the Trojans have defeated the likes of Plano Coram Deo Academy, Bishop Dunne, Arlington Grace Prep, Argyle Liberty Christian, and more with their most recent victory coming in a 68-52 win over DasCHE on Tuesday evening.

With a 9-2 record to start the season, the Trojans are definitely showing that they have all the makings of a great season. Trinity Christian Academy – Addison has a tournament and three more non-district games left before the start of district play. Fans can certainly expect to watch the team continue to develop and get better before stepping onto the court for their first district game against Bishop Dunne on December 13th.

If you’re in the area, you should check out these athletes this winter. They’re determined with their eyes set on greatness!

