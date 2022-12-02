The V.R. Eaton Eagles basketball team is on the hunt for greatness this season.

As the team continues to work through their preseason schedule- inching closer to district play- VYPE DFW takes a dive into the program to lay out exactly what fans can expect from this team.

A Look Back

Last season, the Eagles went 20-13 overall (6-6 in district play) and finished fourth in their district standings. Putting in the work on the court through practices and games, fans could see the passion that Eaton had every single time they stepped onto the court. The team outscored their opponents by over 150 points on the season while recording a 61% winning percentage. With victories over the likes of Krum, The Colony, Aledo, Keller Fossil Ridge, Southlake Carroll, and more in the regular season, the Eagles went right into playoffs. Despite their strong effort, they were knocked out of playoffs by North Crowley.

2022-23

This season, the Eagles opened strong with a 62-37 victory over Hurst L.D. Bell. The team has been using momentum to power them through their preseason play. Eaton has defeated the likes of North Garland, Frisco Emerson, and Waco University to record a 4-3-1 record so far; tying 57-57 against Frisco Heritage.

As the team continues to improve their defensive tactics, fans can expect them to play hard through the rest of their non-district games. Eaton has only a handful of non-district games left including matchups against DeSoto, Lake Dallas, and more. From there, they head into their first district game at Keller where they will face off against Keller Central on December 20th.

If you haven’t already caught this team in action, you aren’t going to want to miss any of their matches. Be sure to look for their schedule and catch a few games in person this season!

