As Texas high school hoops preseason kicks off around the state, eyes are on some of the top programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Ranked 14 on VYPE DFW’s public school top 20 boys basketball rankings, Byron Nelson has geared up this preseason ready to make a statement as they prepare for district play. VYPE DFW dives right into exactly what fans can expect from the Bobcats this winter season!

A Look Back

​Last season, Byron Nelson posted a great run posting a 24-10 overall record (9-3 in district play). The team put hard work on display each game throughout the season with victories over the likes of Arlington Lamar, Mesquite Horn, Strake Jesuit, Euless Trinity, Keller Fossil Ridge, Southlake Carroll, and more en route to playoffs. The Bobcats faced off against Haltom and El Paso Americas in playoffs- posting a 63-59 victory over Haltom before ultimately falling 55-44 against El Paso Americas.

2022-23

So far this season, Byron Nelson has proven that they used the off-season to prepare for anything ahead. The Bobcats opened preseason on a hot five-game win streak before a hard-fought loss against Houston Christian. The Bobcats’ offense has outscored their opponents by 84 points this season while holding four of their six opponents to 50 points or less.

Looking ahead, Byron Nelson can be expected to play strong defense each time they step onto the court. The Bobcats are ready to put up battles against their opposers as they finish out preseason play. Into district, the team should have no trouble facing off against district rivals. Fans can expect a strong offense this season as they look to make another strong run for the playoffs.

The team has two more preseason games left- one away game against Lewisville on December 12th and one home game against Haltom on December 20th. Be sure you catch the Bobcats in action this season! ​

