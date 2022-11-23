The Denton Guyer Wildcats have been back at it this season- continuing to plow through all of their opponents. The Wildcats have not posted a loss since last season’s state title loss to Austin Westlake.

On a mission to earn a state title this year, the Wildcats have posted a 12-0 undefeated season. Last week, Guyer defeated Highland Park with a 63-42 victory to advance to the Regional Round of playoffs and VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action.

Guyer completed an undefeated district schedule before entering playoffs and posting big victories over both Flower Mound Marcus and Highland Park. In their matchup against Highland Park, the Wildcats were able to put the pedal to the metal and really focus in on setting the tone throughout the entire match. Check out highlight footage from the victory now!

Highlight video created by Ibifiri Jamabo.

