VYPE DFW catches up with fan poll winner: Jeremiah Horn of Bishop Dunne Football

It’s safe to say that Bishop Dunne running back and outside linebacker, Jeremiah Horn, is starting his junior year off strong. Not only has he racked up 203-yards with four touchdowns as well as tallied eight tackles (four for a loss) and one sack, but he won the VYPE DFW Preseason Private School Running Back of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE DFW caught up with Horn ahead of his third game:

Rewind

Transferring from James Madison, Horn’s favorite memory so far with Bishop Dunne would be his first win with his new team. Last season, Horn believes that the secret to his success with James Madison was “staying committed and staying humble.” Horn told VYPE that he consistently told himself “there’s always room for improvement.”

Staying Focused for the Season Ahead

Although it can be difficult for a teenager to stay focused on their goals, it isn’t hard for the talented athlete to stay focused. “I stay focused by working with my trainer, Anthony Wallace, and running summer track,” Horn told VYPE. Horn is a four-time junior olympian with USA Track and Field. “My mindset going into this school year is: no excuses, get it done both in the classroom and on the field.”

It’s no doubt that the season ahead is going to challenge Horn in new ways at a new school with a new team, but it’s nothing that will slow the junior down. As many hurdles as he may face, Horn has plenty of things to look forward to with his new team. One of the things he’s looking forward to is working with his new running back coach, Kevin Williams.

Goals and the Future

It’s easy to have your eyes set on winning championships when you’re a young athlete. With Bishop Dunne, it’s that simple, says Horn. They’re focused on winning a State Title. However, for Horn, his individual goals are more dialed in and focused. “My individual goal for this year is to break school records in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.”

Horn hasn’t ruled out the option of playing sports in college. Hoping to major in Master of Divinity, Horn is looking for something super simple in a program: “a place that feels like home.”

Fun Questions:

What is your favorite professional sports team?

“My favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys.”

Who do you look up to as an athlete?

“I look up to my head coach, Nathan Slaughter.”