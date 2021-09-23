Trinity Christian Trojans topple Dallas Christian week 4, look ahead to week 5

The Trinity Christian – Addison Trojans football team is 2-2 on the season as they head into this week’s matchup against Southwest Christian School. VYPE DFW dives deeper into their big week 4 win over Mesquite’s Dallas Christian and what to expect this week:

Last week, the Trojans came out strong against Dallas Christian. Senior quarterback Camden Williams had a strong outing while throwing for 334 yards and scoring four touchdowns- one of which was a rushing touchdown. With two scores of his own, senior Brooks Krantz tallied 207 receiving yards on eight catches. Senior Markus Schumacher posted two touchdowns of his own.

With a two-win streak (previously defeating Irving Cistercian 57-32), the Trojans look ahead to a strong Southwest Christian School squad that is 3-1 on the season.

Leading from the pocket, Williams currently has 1,044 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Williams also claims four rushing touchdowns. Krantz has accounted for four of those touchdown passes on the receiving end while totaling 446 yards on 19 catches while Schumacher and Charlie Franke both have two receiving touchdowns. Ahead in rushing, the Trojans have Ben Sorgen who has three touchdowns on 41 carries for 227 yards.

Southwest Christian isn’t going to be a cake-walk, but the Trojans have the determination that it takes to put a stop to the Southwest Christian’s drive so far this season.