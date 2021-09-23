Thursday Night Showdown Preview: L.D. Bell vs. Euless Trinity on CW33

Thursday night football for Texas High School football this week features a 3-1 Euless Trinity versus a 0-4 Hurst L.D. Bell team. VYPE DFW takes a deep dive into what fans should expect coming into this district match-up:

L.D. Bell Blue Raiders (0-4)

The Blue Raiders have had quite the tough start to the 2021-22 season. Posting four straight losses against Little Elm (56-10), North Garland (42-19), Keller (34-0), and Weatherford (28-21) it goes without saying that L.D. Bell is hoping for a huge upset win Thursday night against Euless Trinity. Last week the Blue Raiders posted their closest game of the season against a tough Kangaroo squad, so L.D. Bell is looking to continue getting better as they enter this matchup.

So far this season, the Blue Raiders have used a whole slew of quarterbacks with juniors Landen Garcia, Jalen David, Cameron Harvath, as well as senior Braiden Buckley all combining for a total of 245 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. David also leads in rushing with 238 yards on 38 carries and two rushing touchdowns followed by Rodrick Hale who has 174 rushing yards on 39 carries. Hale has one receiving touchdown while senior Andoni Del Solar claims the other receiving touchdown for the Blue Raiders.

Euless Trinity (3-1)

​The Trinity Trojans have had three great wins against Arlington Lamar (45-27), Colleyville Heritage (30-27), and Fort Worth Boswell (55-20). Their only loss this season has come to one of the best teams in the state- Austin Westlake (34-14). The Trojans are looking to continue their usual dominance on the gridiron Thursday night as they take on L.D. Bell.

Senior quarterback Ollie Gordon has thrown two touchdowns on 205 passing yards while also rushing for nearly 700 yards on 11 carries with nine rushing touchdowns. Junior Gary Maddox has claimed 445 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Jaquon Black leads in receiving for the Trojans with 126 yards on 10 catches for one touchdown.

Both teams are tough and do everything that they can to put up a big fight. Euless Trinity’s defense has held their opponents to roughly 27 points on average en route to this district matchup. As one of the stronger DFW-area teams, fans can expect the Trojans to come out of the gate strong with a determination to continue to prove that Euless Trinity football is in it for the long haul. L.D. Bell is going to have a tough time against Euless Trinity’s defense, but the true test will come with the Blue Raiders’ defense as they attempt to slow down the Trojans.

Catch the Game LIVE

If you can’t make the game in Hurst, be sure to catch it on CW33 or at CW33.com​