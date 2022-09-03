AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday.
Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner.
Below are scores from Central Texas, and also scores from the remainder of Texas compiled by the Associated Press.
Scores from around Central Texas
Westlake 47, Converse Judson 14
Cibolo Steele 35, Lake Travis 28
Mason 27, Brady 7
Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 29
Dripping Springs 37, Converse Wagner 7
Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
Elgin 38, Akins 7
Schertz Clemens 42, Del Valle 19
Wimberely 35, Pieper 0
Holland 40, Valley Mills 14
Lometa 44, Blum 38
May 77, St. Stephen’s 46
Lexington 43, Troy 24
Glenn 35, Victoria West 3
Leander 38, Bastrop 23
Vandegrift 45, Cedar Park 0
Hutto 56, Liberty Hill 49
Georgetown 41, Vista Ridge 27
Brownwood 55, Marble Falls 16
Lutheran South 25, St. Michael’s 15
Round Rock 52, San Antonio Reagan 31
Regents 31, Midland Christian 14
Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
Llano 29, Burnet 21
Manor 34, Cornerstone 13
Giddings 21, Jarrell 14
Antonian 24, Blanco 16
Lockhart 37, Connally 12
Canyon Lake 6, Fredericksburg 0
Cuero 46, Navarro 13
Columbus 44, La Grange 7
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Allen 49, Houston King 14
Amarillo Tascosa 48, Midland Legacy 27
Arlington Martin 44, Cedar Hill 6
Coppell 30, South Grand Prairie 26
Cypress Creek 56, Tomball Memorial 54
Deer Park 33, League City Clear Creek 14
Denton Guyer 44, Aledo 14
Dickinson 14, Fort Bend Ridge Point 0
Donna North 14, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Eagle Pass 35, Boerne-Champion 27
Edinburg North 19, Brownsville Rivera 9
Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg 13
Harlingen 76, Mercedes 21
Katy 35, Humble Atascocita 28
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
Klein Cain 42, The Woodlands College Park 0
McAllen 26, Mission 7
Mesquite 44, North Mesquite 32
Northwest Eaton 27, Little Elm 24
Pasadena 36, Houston Spring Woods 7
Plano 35, Keller Central 34
Plano East 47, Garland Naaman Forest 40
Richardson Lake Highlands 27, Lewisville Flower Mound 17
Rockwall 51, Dallas Jesuit 23
SA East Central 34, SA Roosevelt 23
SA Johnson 38, SA Northside O’Connor 23
SA MacArthur 42, SA Northside Holmes 33
SA Northside Warren 35, Del Rio 15
SA South San Antonio 31, Sotomayor 17
San Angelo Central 52, EP Montwood 49
San Benito 49, Brownsville Pace 0
Southlake Carroll 38, Lewisville Marcus 7
Waco 45, Dallas White 27
Waxahachie 50, Arlington Lamar 7
CLASS 5A
Angleton 17, Houston Clear Lake 7
Baytown Goose Creek 51, Houston Bellaire 7
Burleson Centennial 42, Frisco 14
Castroville Medina Valley 16, SA Northside Jay 3
CC Calallen 41, Mexico, N.Y. 6
Dallas Conrad 40, Dallas Adamson 6
Denton Braswell 48, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
EP Parkland 9, EP Austin 7
Floresville 21, SA Southwest 14
Frisco Wakeland 28, FW Brewer 6
FW Wyatt 21, Joshua 6
Huntsville 21, Bryan 14
Lancaster 21, Dallas South Oak Cliff 3
Lufkin 37, Nacogdoches 0
Midlothian 28, Ennis 10
New Caney 49, New Caney Porter 0
Port Arthur Memorial 42, Nederland 21
Red Oak 35, Arlington Seguin 25
Royse City 47, Lewisville The Colony 20
SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Brackenridge 23
SA Burbank 24, SA Houston 14
SA Highlands 27, SA McCollum 10
SA Kennedy 27, Lytle 13
SA Lanier 36, SA Jefferson 6
Saginaw Boswell 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Santa Fe 34, Vidor 22
Seagoville 47, North Dallas 8
Sherman 34, Princeton 30
Somerset 23, SA Southside 14
Sulphur Springs 34, Mount Pleasant 17
Texarkana Texas 48, Colleyville Heritage 23
Uvalde 34, Eagle Pass Winn 28
West Mesquite 51, Mesquite Poteet 21
WF Rider 30, Decatur 24
CLASS 4A
Anna 39, Aubrey 34
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 18
Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 6
Boerne 41, Pleasanton 7
Caddo Mills 42, Bullard 35
Carthage 51, Pittsburg 22
Celina 65, Dallas Bishop Lynch 3
Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
Godley 31, Quinlan Ford 7
Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21
Hondo 52, Carrizo Springs 20
Iowa Park 63, FW Benbrook 21
Kennedale 27, Alvarado 12
La Feria 27, PSJA Southwest 25
Midlothian Heritage 64, Cleburne 0
Navasota 27, Madisonville 21
Pearsall 36, SA Cole 20
Poteet 16, Goliad 13
Robinson 35, Caldwell 7
Robstown 28, San Antonio YMLA 14
Sealy 48, Smithville 0
Sinton 44, Rockport-Fulton 27
Springtown 35, Graham 13
CLASS 3A
Clyde 26, Eastland 0
Coleman 48, Ballinger 0
Comanche 42, Bangs 18
Diboll 33, Kirbyville 24
Franklin 77, Mexia 13
Groesbeck 28, McGregor 14
Holliday 41, Tuscola Jim Ned 19
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 27
Lyford 46, La Villa 7
Mineola 44, Hughes Springs 34
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 7
San Diego 45, Kingsville King 7
Shallowater 40, Seminole 27
Tolar 51, Early 14
Van Alstyne 30, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Woodville 23, Newton 22
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Dublin 14
Baird 50, Moran 0
Cross Plains 27, De Leon 6
Groveton 27, Trinity 0
Hull-Daisetta 12, Warren 6
La Pryor 27, Pettus 0
Miles 40, Sterling City 21
Olney 43, Petrolia 6
San Saba 19, Junction 6
Santo 20, Goldthwaite 7
Shamrock 44, Stinnett West Texas 6
Shiner 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Stratford 41, Sunray 21
Three Rivers 31, Nixon-Smiley 20
Valley View 36, Alvord 27
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, FW Covenant Classical 8
Benjamin 74, Wildorado 0
Blackwell 48, Eden 0
Blanket 40, Bryson 12
Bluff Dale 52, Perrin-Whitt 6
Borden County 60, Meadow 14
Brackett 42, Kenedy 20
Claude 70, Hedley 46
Garden City 54, Menard 8
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Burkeville 0
Happy 64, Follett 14
Hermleigh 52, Abilene Christian 38
Kopperl 24, Brookesmith 8
Lingleville 56, Vernon Northside 6
Lueders-Avoca 0, Santa Anna 0
McLean 77, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Medina 60, Paint Rock 0
Miami 69, Lefors 12
Nazareth 67, Hart 7
Newcastle 49, Woodson 0
Oakwood 55, Campbell 6
Premont 60, Progreso 7
Rankin 58, Imperial Buena Vista 8
Richland Springs 52, Austin Royals 0
Rochelle 70, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
Sanderson 47, Marfa 0
Sidney 50, Rising Star 44
Strawn 52, Dallas Lutheran 50
Throckmorton 36, Roscoe Highland 26
Turkey Valley 46, Springlake-Earth 12
White Deer 66, Anton 16
Whitharral 60, Kress 38
Zephyr 46, Veribest 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Conroe Covenant 62, Giddings State School 0
Houston Lutheran South 25, Austin St. Michael 15
Houston St. Pius X 37, Beaumont Kelly 14
Lubbock Christ The King 50, Cotton Center 0
SA Antonian 24, Blanco 16
SA Central Catholic 48, SA Memorial 0
SA Christian 29, Dilley 13
Shiner St. Paul 38, SA Texas Military 35
OTHER
C.E. Byrd, La. 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7
Davenport 31, Kerrville Tivy 28
EP Pebble Hills 50, EP Del Valle 13
Hooker , Okla. 41, Wheeler 8
Jersey Village 35, Houston Langham Creek 30
Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
Longview Heritage 72, Fruitvale 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Roby 2
Plano Coram Deo 34, Waco Live Oak Classical 30
Randle 30, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24