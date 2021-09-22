TCA Cross Country: Young teams battle for excellence

Trinity Christian Addison’s cross country teams have been plowing through their schedule this season with some of the best runners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. VYPE DFW caught up with some of the cross country athletes as well as coach Marcus Moore earlier this season.

Marcus Moore – Trinity Christian Addison head cross country coach (Bradley Collier, VYPE Media).

This season is Moore’s 14th year at Trinity Christian. “Both teams are fairly young,” Moore told VYPE. “Both teams are replacing half the team. Last year the boys’ team finished third in their district and the girls had a little bit more success with a district championship runner-up finish.” Moore added that the girls’ cross country team has two previous district championship titles.

The goal for the season was to grow the young team and continue to strive to get better. “We have looked at where we were on last year’s statistics and our goal is to just get better. That’s really what it’s all about,” remarked Moore.

Getting better has certainly been something that the Trojan runners have taken to heart this season. So far, the girls and boys have progressed fairly well. Moore says the team has several new personal best times each week.

Trinity Christian Addison 2021 Girls Cross Country (Bradley Collier, VYPE Media).

The girls’ team finished in the top three in three of the first five meets including two first-place finishes. There’s no doubt that the leadership and determination on the team have continued to be a driving factor that has pushed them to succeed so far this year.

The boys’ team, consisting of mostly freshmen and sophomores, has faced quite a few injuries that they have battled through. Despite young athletes and injuries, the boys have pulled through and have finished in the top four three times so far this season.

Trinity Christian Addison 2021 Boys Cross Country (Bradley Collier, VYPE Media).

Senior runner Luke Townley said that his expectations this season have been to “lead a very young team” through new experiences with Trinity Christian Cross Country. On the girls’ end of expectations, senior Rachel Mills hopes to “pour into the team” as well as break her personal records while senior Emily Jones says she’s been most looking forward to watching the young team grow.

As the team continues to push through the season, build character, build bonds, and rise up to any challenge before them, be sure to watch for great times coming from the Trojan runners.

