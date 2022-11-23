TAPPS football playoffs are in full swing as teams head toward the state title game.

This week, CW33 will broadcast the Saturday TAPPS matchup between two tough teams as the Prestonwood Christian Lions take on the Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Vikings. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into the Vikings’ and Lions’ programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Saturday playoff game:

Prestonwood Christian Lions (8-2, 3-1)

The Lions have been having an extremely successful season this year. Although the team started out rocky with a season-opening 28-7 loss to Argyle Liberty Christian, they quickly regrouped and bounced back to show the rest of their opponents exactly what they were made of. Through their regular season schedule, the Lions defeated the likes of Houston Second Baptist, Little Elm, Fort Worth All Saint’s Episcopal, Bishop Lynch, and more with their only other loss coming against back-to-back-to-back state champions Parish Panthers in their final district game of the season. In playoffs, the Lions blanked Houston St. Pius X with a 49-0 victory to continue heading on their incredible path.

Led by senior running back AJ Sibley, senior tight end Luke McGary, senior quarterback Maguire Martin, and more, Prestonwood’s offense has been powerful this season. Able to quickly read their opponents’ defenses, the Lions have been able to set the tone of many of their games this season. The defense, led by McGary, senior corner back Carter Stoutmire, junior middle linebacker Hudson Lunsford, and more, has been able to come together cohesively to help create opportunities for their offense to make it back onto the field. This week, Prestonwood looks to continue reading their opponents as they take on the Vikings.

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Vikings 4-8, 1-3)

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic has been in a bit of a rebuilding mode this season. The Vikings opened the season with a strong victory over Fort Worth All Saint’s Episcopal School before dropping seven-in-a-row. Able to pull off a timely victory over Bishop Lynch, the Vikings entered the playoffs ready to make a statement. The team did just that as they ended the season of Tomball’s Concordia Lutheran with an outstanding 42-6 victory before posting a 38-24 victory last week over San Antonio’s Antonian Prep.

Led by senior running back DK Smittick, senior wide receiver Antonio Hall, senior quarterback Cole Matsuda, and more, the Vikings offense has been on a mission to score as much as possible this season. Playing hard until the final whistle, the team is usually able to keep pace with their opponents even if they aren’t able to pull off the victory. Their wittiness matched with their heart continues to power them through each play on the field. The team looks to show the same heart against the Lions this week.

What To Expect:

Nolan Catholic is looking to pull off an upset victory over Prestonwood Christian this week. Using the strength of their defense to help power moments for the Vikings, Nolan Catholic is going to come into this game with a fight that we might not have seen all season. Prestonwood, however, is looking to continue their run towards the state title game. Backed by one of the best offenses in the area, the Lions are going to try to set the tone early in this playoff matchup.

Kick-off is set for 12:05 p.m. at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex, but if you can’t make it to North Richland Hills for the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33!

