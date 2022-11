A strong Hurst L.D. Bell squad took on a Euless Trinity team that was trying to extend their season into the playoffs. It looks like the Trinity Trojans got what they were looking for.

In an electric matchup, the Trinity Trojans took the victory in overtime, with the final score being 27-24 Trinity. Here are some of the highlights from this matchup:

The @LDBellFootball Blue Raiders strike first in this rivalry showdown. 7-0 L.D. Bell over Trinity, first quarter on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/nlPwxakafl — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 4, 2022

The @IAR2_Football Trinity Trojans counter quickly! 58-yard TD run for @playmade_g.



Trinity and L.D. Bell tied 7-7. 1:29 left in first quarter on CW33 TV. #txhsfb #dctftop10 pic.twitter.com/w8NEylcVp7 — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 4, 2022

Touchdown @LDBellFootball Jalen David! Strike from @LandenGarcia12.



L.D. Bell takes a 21-14 lead over Trinity, :07 left in third qtr. Watch on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/L17AnAr721 — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 4, 2022

What a game! @playmade_g scores for Trinity. Add the PAT and it’s tied at 21 between @IAR2_Football and L.D. Bell.



Blue Raiders getting the ball back with 2:30 to go, LIVE on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/x2JcXpdT0c — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 4, 2022

TROJANS WIN! TRINITY IS PLAYOFFS-BOUND!@IAR2_Football wins its 25th straight over L.D. Bell, 27-24 in OT. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/IQEm1iC4I8 — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 4, 2022