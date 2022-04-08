Trimble Tech Bulldogs soccer has posted one of their best seasons so far and the team isn’t anywhere close to slowing down as they head into the Regional Semifinals against Amarillo Palo Duro. VYPE DFW takes a look at Trimble Tech’s season so far and what fans can expect from the Bulldogs on Friday:

This season, the Bulldogs finished at the top of their district with a 12-1-1 district record (27-3-1 overall). The Bulldogs were victorious over the likes of Fort Worth South Hills, Saginaw, Southwest, and more while outscoring their opponents by a combined 103-28. Trimble Tech has shown their ability to be a defense that stays aware of their opponents’ moves. Not only that, but their offense has been non-stop when it comes to attacking, shooting, and scoring this season.

Lead by Julian Hernandez, Juan Luna, Jonathan Villalpando, Ivan Mulgado, Daniel Gutierrez, and the rest of the team, the Bulldogs have ended the seasons of Everman (9-2), Colleyville Heritage (3-2), and Arlington Heights (4-0) in playoffs. The Bulldogs have been playing harder than ever with one goal in mind.

Heading into the Regional Semifinals, fans can expect the team to come in with a ready-to-win mentality. Palo Duro has the potential to be one of the toughest teams that Trimble Tech has faced all season, so the Bulldogs are going to have to be prepared to play fast-paced. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8th at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium.