It’s a battle of two DFW-area number ones in the Regional Semifinals as Midlothian Heritage is set to take on Stephenville. Both teams have posted incredible seasons and are ready to keep the ball rolling. VYPE DFW takes a look at the teams and picks apart what fans might be able to expect on Friday:

Midlothian Heritage (18-5-1, 13-1)

The Panthers finished at the top of their district while dropping only one game. With a 77% winning percentage, Midlothian Heritage has played with a score-minded offense all season. The team posted big victories over the likes of Kennedale, Keene, Venus, and more en route to the playoffs.

In playoffs, the Panthers have put a stop to Benbrook (1-0), Gainesville (3-2), and Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (3-2).

Stephenville (20-2-1, 9-0)

The Yellowjackets also finished at the top of their district. Stephenville posted an undefeated (9-0) district record against their opponents- keeping their eyes on playoffs the entire time. With an 89% winning percentage and strong athletes like Parker Plaxco, Hunter Benham, Zachary Hallman, Juan Guevara, Anferny Moreno, and more, the Yellowjackets have taken down the likes of Weatherford, Granbury, Mineral Wells, Brownwood, and more en route to the playoffs.

In the playoffs, the Yellowjackets have allowed only one goal while scoring 16 of their own. Stephenville has put a stop to the seasons of Midland Greenwood (9-1), Clint (4-0), and Snyder (3-0).

What To Expect:

Both teams are hungry for this win- both teams have the mentality that it takes to succeed the rest of the way through playoffs. The game is going to come down to who starts strong early, sets the tone, and runs with it. Stephenville has been a team that rolls into each game ready to explode. Their offense hasn’t missed a cue all season and their defense doesn’t slow down for anyone. Midlothian Heritage is a team that is able to keep pace and strike when necessary. Fans can expect a tough matchup between these two teams.

The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8th at Northwest ISD Stadium.​