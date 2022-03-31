In UIL Class 6A Region I girls soccer, there aren’t many in the state who are as good at what they do as Dallas-Fort Worth area teams. Heading into the Regional Quarterfinals, fans are about to see an extremely intense matchup between cross-town rivals as the Flower Mound Marcus Lady Marauders take on the Flower Mound Lady Jaguars! So, what exactly can fans expect from these two powerhouse teams?

Flower Mound Marcus Lady Marauders (21-1-3, 9-1-3)

With only one loss to their name, the Lady Marauders posted a first-place finish in their district. The team recorded 13 shut-out victories en route to playoffs while posting a 90% win percentage. The Lady Marauders scored over five goals against their opponents in six games to include a 10-1 victory over Abilene, 8-0 victory over South Grand Prairie, 6-2 victory over Lewisville, and more. Outscoring their opponents by 86 goals combined, the Lady Marauders have made sure anyone who comes into their path knows what they’re about. So far in playoffs, Flower Mound Marcus has already defeated Denton Guyer (2-1) and Arlington (5-1).

Flower Mound Lady Jaguars (13-4-3, 7-3-2)

The Lady Jaguars entered playoffs on a four-game win streak. Although the Lady Jaguars finished fourth in their district, the team has done everything they can to show their strengths on the pitch. Flower Mound is comfortable on the field and the team is known for playing hard until the final whistle. With a strong defense, the Lady Jaguars have been able to keep their opponents at bay the entire season. So far in playoffs, the Lady Jags have posted two shut-out victories- the first one a 1-0 victory over Prosper and the second a 6-0 victory over Arlington Martin.

What To Expect:

Headed into the game on Friday, fans can expect a game that is packed full of action. Both teams have been known for striking often this season. The Lady Marauders have the ability to control the tempo from the gate as Marcus has set the tone in a majority of their games this season. The Lady Jaguars have the ability of a strong offense that is accurate when going head-to-head against strong defenses.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1st at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.