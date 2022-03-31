With three rounds of playoffs in the books, state games are just around the corner. Before teams can get to that point, though, they still have a bit left to play! UIL Class 6A Region I soccer is slated to see some of the best teams in the state face off for their chances to continue chasing a title. With two great seasons behind them, Allen and Plano are set to face off on Friday, April 1st. So, what can fans expect from this regional quarterfinals matchup?

Plano Wildcats (16-4-3, 8-3-3)

Finishing at the top of their district this season, the Wildcats have made sure to leave no stone unturned. Dropping only three games in district play, Plano has been led to success with smart offensive play. With 10 shut-outs to their name, the Wildcats entered playoffs strong- ready to prove everything that they are. The team has come out victorious over some of the strongest teams in the area including Garland, Rowlett, Hebron, Plano West, and more. In playoffs, Plano ended runs for Denton Guyer and Lake Highlands.

Allen Eagles (16-4-2, 9-1-2)

The Eagles finished in the first place spot in their district with a77% win percentage. The team posted big wins over the likes of North Mesquite, South Garland, Prosper, Denton Braswell, and more en route to playoffs. Led by Matios Nebiyou and Rocky Otzizul, the Eagles have outscored their opponents by a combined 26 goals. Their ability to take a strong lead has helped the Eagles defeat Coppell and Irving so far in the playoffs.

What To Expect:

Allen is on a mission to get back to where they were last season. Because of that- they are willing to pull out all the stops during the regional quarterfinals. Fans can expect to see the Eagles play with sharp-witted defense against Plano’s offense. Plano is ready to prove that they have what it takes to take down a team with the reputation that Allen has. Last season, Plano fell in the first round of playoffs. This season, they’ve taken each game by storm.

Fans can expect to see a hard-fought match. Although Allen is consistent and typically prepared to succeed, the Eagles might underestimate the power of Plano. Plano has proven to be just as consistent as Allen all season and may just have some tricks up their sleeves still! The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper.