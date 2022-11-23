Texas High School Football Playoffs continue to head full force towards the state championships. While teams focus on continuing their regular excellence, other teams plan and prepare to deliver the next big upset in order to keep their seasons alive.

This week, CW33 will broadcast the Friday night regional matchup between undefeated Argyle and a tough Grapevine squad. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into the Eagles’ and Mustangs’ programs to lay out just what fans can expect in this Friday night playoff game:

Argyle Eagles (12-0, 6-0)

The Eagles have been back to their usual strong style of playing on the gridiron. This season, Argyle has gone undefeated as they plowed through their preseason, district, and so far playoffs schedules. Setting the tone and opening their season with a 37-18 victory over Melissa, the Eagles continued to show their strength as they defeated the likes of Lovejoy, Frisco Memorial, McKinney Emerson, Denton, Carrollton Creekview, and more throughout their regular season. So far in the playoffs, Argyle has ended the seasons of Fort Worth Wyatt (63-0) and Wichita Falls Rider (7-0).

The defense has been incredibly tough this season as they have allowed only 173 points against them- blanking three opponents and holding seven to two touchdowns or less. The offense, led by senior running back RJ Bunnell, senior running back Landon Farris, junior wide receiver Will Hodson, junior quarterback John Gailey, senior quarterback Jacob Robinson, and more has been focused on scoring early and often throughout the season. This week, they look for another strong outing against the Grapevine Mustangs.

Grapevine Mustangs (11-1, 7-0)

Grapevine has been having one of their best seasons yet- posting an undefeated district schedule while dropping only one game during the regular season… a hard-fought 31-15 matchup against Argyle. This week, the team will look to get revenge on the typically tough Eagles. Grapevine has been battle tested throughout the regular season taking down the likes of Frisco Wakeland, Fort Worth North Side, Fort Worth Wyatt, Arlington Heights, Trimble Tech, and more. So far in playoffs, the Mustangs have defeated Lake Dallas (31-14) and Abilene Cooper (38-21).

With one two shut-out victories and six games of holding their opponents to two touchdowns or less, the Mustangs defense is looking to continue a hot streak as they enter a battle against a team they have already seen this season. Coming in on a nine game win streak, the Mustangs have been able to outscore their opponents by 327 points this season. Led by senior wide receiver Parker Polk, senior wide receiver Reid Watkins, junior wide receiver Sammy Kelley, senior quarterback Evan Baum, and more the Mustang offense has been on another level this season. With Polk scoring 21 touchdowns this season, the senior will look to help guide his team against Argyle.

What To Expect:

Both teams are incredibly focused with strong offenses as well as strong defenses. This rematch game is sure to be one of the biggest in the area this week- both teams know what weak spots to look for on the other side of the ball. Looking to make a huge statement by defeating Arglye, Grapevine will come out ready to hit hard and quick. Looking to get back to the state championship tournament, Argyle will do whatever it takes to shut down this Grapevine squad for the second time this season.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, but if you can’t make it to the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33!