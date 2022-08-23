DALLAS (KDAF) — Will your school have the bragging rights? This poll will be open each Monday the week of your high school’s game and the winner will be announced every Monday after the Thursday night bout.

Be sure to have all of your friends and family vote; not only will we have a weekly winner, but an overall season winner will be announced at the season’s end!

Date Game Where to Watch 8/25 Rockwall Heath v. Denton Guyer CW33-TV and CW33.com 9/1 Azle v. Grapevine CW33-TV and CW33.com 9/8 Aledo v. Justin Northwest CW33-TV and CW33.com 9/15 Arlington Seguin v. Mansfield Summit CW33-TV and CW33.com 9/22 Southlake Carroll v. Haltom CW33-TV and CW33.com 9/29 Fort Worth Dunbar v. Western Hills CW33-TV and CW33.com 10/6 Garland Naaman Forest v. Garland CW33-TV and CW33.com 10/13 Prosper v. McKinney Boyd CW33-TV and CW33.com 10/20 Lake Highlands v. Richardson Pearce CW33-TV and CW33.com 10/27 District 6-5A II Zone Seeding Game CW33-TV and CW33.com 11/3 TBA CW33-TV and CW33.com