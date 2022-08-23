DALLAS (KDAF) — Will your school have the bragging rights? This poll will be open each Monday the week of your high school’s game and the winner will be announced every Monday after the Thursday night bout.
Be sure to have all of your friends and family vote; not only will we have a weekly winner, but an overall season winner will be announced at the season’s end!
|Date
|Game
|Where to Watch
|8/25
|Rockwall Heath v. Denton Guyer
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|9/1
|Azle v. Grapevine
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|9/8
|Aledo v. Justin Northwest
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|9/15
|Arlington Seguin v. Mansfield Summit
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|9/22
|Southlake Carroll v. Haltom
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|9/29
|Fort Worth Dunbar v. Western Hills
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|10/6
|Garland Naaman Forest v. Garland
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|10/13
|Prosper v. McKinney Boyd
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|10/20
|Lake Highlands v. Richardson Pearce
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|10/27
|District 6-5A II Zone Seeding Game
|CW33-TV and CW33.com
|11/3
|TBA
|CW33-TV and CW33.com