The Rock Hill Lady Blue Hawks have posted an incredible season so far. Not only did they post a phenomenal record to finish at the top of their district, but they made history after clenching the bi-district championship. As Rock Hill enters the third round of play, VYPE DFW takes a dive into their season so far and what fans can expect going forward:

The Lady Blue Hawks posted a 94% win percentage this season with a 21-1-1 overall record. The team posted only one loss this season against a strong Lucas Lovejoy. The loss came at the very end of their district schedule after a nine-game win streak. Outscoring their opponents by a combined 90 goals this season. With the ability to play smart defense, Rock Hill was able to record 12 shut-outs during regular season play.

In playoffs, fans have seen the Lady Blue Hawks head out to the pitch with the same tenacity that they have all season. Rock Hill came into playoffs with a big 3-2 victory over Frisco Lone Star before posting an even stronger 1-0 victory over Dallas Wilson on Tuesday. Rock Hill is scheduled to face off against Frisco (18-1-4) on Friday, April 1st at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton, Texas. Fans can expect to see a quick offense ready to do whatever it takes to continue this historic season for the Lady Blue Hawks. The defense has been able to match up to any amount of pressure from their opponents and won’t slow down for Frisco. Expect to see a hard-fought match between these two girls’ soccer powerhouses. Game time is set to begin at 7 p.m.