The Lady Eagles have been on a roll this season as they have powered through their preseason, district, and post-season schedules. With a 61% win streak, Northwest Eaton went into a tough matchup against San Angelo Central on Tuesday. VYPE DFW takes a dive into the Lady Eagles’ season and what fans can expect going forward:

A Look Back

The Lady Eagles posted big victories this season over the likes of El Paso Eastwood, Kingwood, Keller Fossil Ridge, and more. With big victories, the Lady Eagles were ready for success as they entered playoffs. Eaton has been able to defeat Fort Worth Paschal and most recently San Angelo Central.

The Lady Eagles posted a 4-0 shut-out victory over San Angelo Central. During the game, Kieley Aranda, Alexis Miller, Hannah Oberback, and Kassandra Ruelas scored goals for the Lady Eagles. Aranda and Madison Blue tallied assists during the game.

Looking Ahead

​Northwest Eaton (11-6-5) is slated to take on Keller (16-1-5) on Friday evening at home during round three of the Texas high school girls soccer playoffs. Eaton has already seen Keller on the pitch twice this season- once in early February where the teams tied with one goal apiece and once in late February when the Lady Indians posted a 2-0 victory over the Lady Eagles. Fans can expect Eaton to be more than prepared headed into the match this Friday.

While both teams tend to be strong second-half contenders, this game is going to come down to defense. There’s no doubt that the sharp-witted skills of the Lady Eagle defense is ready for revenge against a fast-striking Lady Indian offense. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.