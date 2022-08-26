DALLAS (KDAF) — In dominant fashion, the Denton Guyer Wildcats took care of business against Rockwall-Heath Thursday night to get the 2022 high school football season started. The two shining stars for Guyer were its star quarterback and stellar defense.

Five-star QB Jackson Arnold and company were able to kick the season off with quite a bang on Aug. 25 against Rockwall-Heath by scoring at least two touchdowns in each of the first three-quarters of the game on offense and defense.

The Wildcats were able to score three defensive touchdowns in the first half alone. Arnold who will soon be an Oklahoma Sooner led the offense with three touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.

The fourth quarter of the game didn’t see either team score.

That's Eli in the end zone! Eli Bowen delivers the second defensive score for Denton Guyer tonight. Now 20-7 Wildcats over Rockwall-Heath, 8:25 in 2nd.





Oklahoma Sooners commit Jackson Arnold with a 64-yard TD run. Denton Guyer extends its lead to 40-14 over Rockwall-Heath, 3rd qtr.





Denton Guyer, 47-14 winners over Rockwall-Heath. 1st career win for new Guyer head coach Reid Heim.



