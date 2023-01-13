DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas high school football player has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

Denton Guyer’s Jackson Arnold was surprised with this honor by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, along with his teammates, family and coach.

Officials say this award is given to high school athletes who not only show exceptional skill on the field but also display a commitment to the classroom and their community.

“Arnold is in that group and easily among the nation’s best. He has the kind of skill set that should make every Oklahoma fan very excited, and it wouldn’t shock us if he sees the field sooner than later,” Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, said in a news release.

Jackson Arnold led the Wildcats to a 14-1 record and a berth in the 6A-Division II semifinals. He completed 231 of 336 pass attempts for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

“He’s a tough kid who will stand in and take a shot and never shies away from contact. He’s also a natural leader—a winner. And when you combine his on-the-field prowess with his high-end academic background, he is a very deserving choice for this honor,” Biggins said in a news release.

