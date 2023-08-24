DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas High School Football is here and oh boy we are so excited for the 2023-24 season!

CW33 High School Football Showdown returns beginning Aug. 24, highlighting some of the top teams in Dallas-Fort Worth. Throughout the 2023 regular season, the station will feature live games on Thursday nights. Once the playoffs come, the action moves to Friday and Saturday as local squads fight to advance.

Here’s what you need to know about NFHS:

“The NFHS Network covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities, celebrating the accomplishments of student-athletes, student broadcasters, and high schools across the country. Partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), 46 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, the NFHS Network is a joint venture created to provide fans with the ability to stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are.

“All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.”

This partnership allows CW33 to provide weekly North Texas high school games of the week up through the semifinals on air. Be sure to check out the schedule below and don’t miss a second of all the action on the gridiron:

Date Game Where to Watch 8/24 South Grand Prairie v. Mansfield Timberview CW33-TV and NFHS 8/31 Ennis v. Midlothian CW33-TV and NFHS 9/7 Frisco Reedy v. Frisco Lone Star CW33-TV and FSL 9/14 Arlington v. Mesquite Horn CW33-TV and NFHS 9/21 The Colony v. Denton Ryan CW33-TV and NFHS 9/28 Ft. Worth Dunbar v. Ft. Worth Western Hills CW33 10/5 Mansfield Summit v. Midlothian Heritage CW33 10/12 Duncanville v. Mansfield CW33-TV and NFH 10/19 Southlake Carroll v. Northwest Eaton CW33-TV and NFHS 10/26 Week 10-11 Regular Season Weeks CW33-TV and NFHS 11/02 Week 11 Regular Season CW33-TV and NFHS 11/10 Playoffs Begin