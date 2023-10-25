DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday’s CW33 High School Football Showdown between Frisco and Frisco Lone Star is being simulcast on friscosportslive.com, plus the Frisco ISD channel on SportsEngine Play. It’s part of a new partnership that will provide live streams of as many as 4000 middle school and high school events in the district this academic year.

SportsEngine Play is a first-of-its kind youth sports streaming and viewing destination for youth sports leagues, coaches, athletes, and families. It’s the exclusive streaming and video partner of Frisco ISD. SportsEngine installed over 80 cameras at all FISD middle and high school athletic facilities.

In addition, SportsEngine Play offers on-demand access to hundreds of hours of sports training and education videos, as well as streams of other elite amateur sports competitions.

Coverage of the Racoons-Rangers game begins at 7 o’clock on CW33 TV in Dallas-Fort Worth and friscosportslive.com worldwide. Doug Anderson, LaDarrin McLane, and Chris Mycoskie will describe the action.