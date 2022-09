DALLAS (KDAF) — If you missed last night’s matchup between Arlington Seguin and Mansfield Summit, you missed OUT!

The Arlington Seguin Cougars fought hard ultimately coming up short against Mansfield Summit with a 35-27 loss.

Look below for all the highlights!

What a catch by @SummitFB’s Dorian McDade! Leader for our @Whataburger what a play!



33-yard grab extends the Mansfield Summit lead to 21-13 over Arlington Seguin, 7:16 left in 2nd. Watch #txhsfb LIVE on CW33 TV. pic.twitter.com/iV3031qz00 — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 16, 2022

#PickSix for @lil_smoove55!@SeguinCougarFB is now within 9 of Mansfield Summit. Jags 28, Arlington Seguin 19. Early 3rd quarter on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/H1MHEt4eJJ — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 16, 2022

44-yard TD grab by John Dantzler… spectacular!



After adding a 2-pt conversion, Seguin has pulled within a point of Mansfield Summit. 6:55 left in 3rd.@SummitFB 28@SeguinCougarFB 27

Live on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/8fdJEDcrtp — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 16, 2022

That’s @JosephWQB1 on the move again! With this run to glory, he now has over 100 yards rushing on the night.



His Mansfield Summit squad extends its lead to 35-27 over Arlington Seguin, 10:05 left in the 4th.



Watch @SummitFB vs. @SeguinCougarFB on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/9nKW8Ht6MI — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 16, 2022