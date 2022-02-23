DALLAS (KDAF) — The McKinney North Lady Bulldogs soccer team took to the field against Princeton in a strong district match-up. The victory marks the Lady Bulldogs’ second victory over Princeton this season (the first one being a 4-0 shutout in January). VYPE DFW was there to capture all the action on the pitch!

The Lady Bulldogs pulled away with a 2-0 shut-out over Princeton. The team continues to battle through their district schedule and will face Sherman next. Check out the highlight film, filmed by Brian Jones.