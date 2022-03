The McKinney Lions posted a big victory on Friday, March 18 against a strong Denton Braswell team. The team has shown their strengths all season and is not ready to slow down! VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action against Braswell.

McKinney has been an incredible force on the field and at the plate as they have been paving a path towards their success. Check out our highlight video from the game below!

Highlight film created by Ibifiri Jamabo.