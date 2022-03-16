This season was still a story-book finish for the McKinney Lions. As the season played out, fans became increasingly aware that the Lions were something that was incredibly special this season.

McKinney upset nationally-ranked Richardson before moving on to defeat Arlington Martin in the regional finals- allowing them to advance to the state tournament for the first time in almost a century!

After taking down Austin Westlake in the state semifinals game, the McKinney Lions came up just short in the state finals against Duncanville. VYPE made the trip to San Antonio and was able to catch plenty of action during the state tournament.

Check out the highlight video below!